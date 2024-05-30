Noida: Fire breaks out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100

A fire broke out at a flat in the Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 100 on Thursday morning. Fire tenders arrived at the spot to bring the blaze under control. As per preliminary information, the fire could be due to an AC blast at the flat.

Further details are awaited. Earlier this month, a fire broke out in the basement of a government hospital in Sector 39, Noida, originating from an inverter battery, said a police official.

The fire, attributed to a recently replaced Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery, was contained and extinguished using fire extinguishers. (ANI)

