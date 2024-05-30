Left Menu

Noida: Fire breaks out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100

A fire broke out at the Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 110 on Thursday morning.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 11:27 IST
Fire breaks out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a flat in the Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 100 on Thursday morning. Fire tenders arrived at the spot to bring the blaze under control. As per preliminary information, the fire could be due to an AC blast at the flat.

Further details are awaited. Earlier this month, a fire broke out in the basement of a government hospital in Sector 39, Noida, originating from an inverter battery, said a police official.

The fire, attributed to a recently replaced Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery, was contained and extinguished using fire extinguishers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

