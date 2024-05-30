Russian Rouble Slightly Weakens Amid Market Fluctuations
The Russian rouble weakened slightly against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, trading at 89.81 by 0715 GMT. It fell 0.12% against the euro and dropped 0.45% against the yuan. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, a key Russian export, fell 0.2% to $83.42 per barrel. Russian stock indexes showed slight gains.
The Russian rouble slightly weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.33% lower at 89.81 to the dollar after trading in a range of 89.520 to 89.938.
Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.12% to 97.04 and dropped 0.45% to 12.36 against the yuan . Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 0.2% to $83.42 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.08% to 1,168.81. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.4% to 3,331.27. ($1 = 89.8075 roubles) (Reporting By Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)
