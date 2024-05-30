Delhi excise policy case: Court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate on Arvind Kejriwal bail plea

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bail petitions in Excise Policy money laundering case.Arvind Kejriwal, through his legal team has filed two different bail application before the concerned court. His legal team says the first bail application is the regular bail in the Enforcement Directorate's case and second one is interim bail application seeking seven days interim bail extension on medical grounds. Both the application will be heard by the Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. Appearing for the ED, ASG SV Raju submitted that he had just received a copy and required at least two days. "There are some submissions to be made. Word used is "will surrender". There's lot of supression which has to be brought to notice. He's campaigning in Punjab. his health did not hinder him from campaigning. strenuous campaigning has been done. Last minute bail is being filed. His conduct doesn't entitle him to any bail.," ASG SV Raju said.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja fixed the matter for June 1, 2024 for a detailed hearing. Meanwhile Court asked the ED to file its detailed reply. Kejriwal earlier had moved Supreme Court for extension of interim bail. On Wednesday the Supreme Court rejected his plea stating that since he was given liberty to move trial court for regular bail, the plea here is not maintainable.

Kejriwal had got interim bail from Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta on May 10 and was asked to surrender to Tihar jail on June 2. The bench had on May 17 reserved verdict on his challenge to the validity of his arrest by ED in Excise Policy money laundering case.

The Supreme Court further clarified that since order is already reserved on challenge to arrest, Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail has no relation to main petition. On May 28, the Rouse Avenue Court reserved the order on cognizance point on ED's Supplementary chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with a money laundering case related to Excise Policy case.

The Court after hearing ED's submissions, fixed the matter for pronouncement of order on cognizance point on June 4, 2024. On May 17, 2024 Enforcement Directorate officials along with Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta filed the chargesheet in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi.

On May 10, the top court had granted him interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy, however, ordered that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat. The bench had asked Kejriwal to surrender on June 2. The apex court was hearing Kejriwal's appeal against a Delhi High Court judgement which dismissed his plea against arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal, while filing an appeal in the apex court had contended that his arrest after announcement of the General Elections is "motivated by extraneous considerations". On April 9, the High Court had dismissed his plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections.

The High Court had said that Kejriwal's absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation. Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (ANI)

