Left Menu

Saudi Aramco Set for Major Secondary Share Offering

Saudi Arabia plans to announce a significant secondary share offering in oil giant Aramco, pending approval from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The offering, expected to be launched on Sunday, aims to raise around $10 billion. Aramco continues to be a significant cash generator for Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:17 IST
Saudi Aramco Set for Major Secondary Share Offering
AI Generated Representative Image

Saudi Arabia may announce a landmark secondary share offering in oil giant Aramco later on Thursday, pending final approval, people with knowledge of the matter said. Final approval would come from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The share offering is expected to be launched on Sunday, the sources said.

The offering is the culmination of a years-long effort to sell another chunk in one of the world's most valuable companies after its record-setting IPO in 2019 that raised $29.4 billion. Sources told Reuters last week the offering could happen as soon as June, with one adding it could raise around $10 billion.

Since then, Aramco has continued to be a cash cow for the Saudi government as it finances a mammoth economic drive to end its "oil addiction", as the crown prince once called it. The company bolstered dividends to almost $98 billion in 2023 from the $75 billion it had been paying annually, despite profit having dropped by nearly a quarter. It expects an outlay of $124.3 billion this year.

Aramco has also invested in refineries and petrochemical projects in China and elsewhere, expanded its retail and trading businesses, and sharpened its focus on gas, making its first foray into liquefied natural gas abroad last year. Banks including Citi, Goldman Sachs, and HSBC are managing the sale, Reuters has previously reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024