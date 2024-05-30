Major Radhika Sen honoured with UN award for promoting gender equality in peacekeeping operations

Major Radhika Sen of the Indian Army has been awarded the prestigious 'United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year' award for the year 2023, according to an official release. This accolade comes in recognition of her outstanding contributions to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Major Radhika Sen was deployed to MONUSCO (United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo) from March 2023 to April 2024, where she took charge as the Engagement Team Commander of the Indian Rapidly Deployed Battalion. "While serving as the Engagement Platoon Commander of the Indian Rapidly Deployed Battalion in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), she demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment. She led a team comprising of 20 women soldiers and 10 male soldiers. Her work primarily focused on interacting with civilians, addressing security concerns of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and advocating for the voices of women, girls, and children in conflict zones," the release stated.

Under her leadership, the engagement teams conducted educational sessions on essential topics, including women's health, education, childcare, gender equality, and employment. These initiatives, coupled with skill development programs, have not only enhanced self-reliance among local populations but also built trust and facilitated effective information gathering. When asked about her feelings on receiving the award, Major Radhika Sen expressed deep gratitude to her dedicated engagement platoon, particularly Major Saumya Singh, her second in command, for their unwavering support and guidance from her contingent members.

She also acknowledged the Indian Army for the opportunity and trust bestowed upon her to serve in the DRC. Furthermore, she thanked her parents for their support and encouragement which pushed her to give her best always in difficult conditions. Her work has had a profound impact on the local communities in the DRC and has set a high standard for future peacekeeping missions worldwide. Major Sen's achievements exemplify the values of service, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to building peaceful and inclusive societies.

Major Radhika Sen hails from Sunder Nagar, a small town in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Both her parents were state government employees as teachers and are now retired. Her younger sister is pursuing an MD in Anesthesia. Major Sen completed her high school studies in Sunder Nagar and moved to Chandigarh for higher education. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Biotechnology and was pursuing her M Tech from IIT Mumbai before joining the Indian Army.

Major Radhika Sen was commissioned into the Indian Army on September 10, 2016, and joined the Army Service Corps. In her Army career, she has served in challenging conditions in J-K, Ladakh and North Sikkim. "The Indian Army and the nation celebrate Major Radhika Sen for her remarkable achievements and her unwavering dedication towards advancing global peace and gender equality," the release added. (ANI)

