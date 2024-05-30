Left Menu

JioFinancial Services Unveils 'JioFinance' Beta App for Seamless Digital Banking

Jio Financial Services has launched the beta version of its 'JioFinance' app, offering digital banking, UPI, bill settlements, and insurance advisory. The app aims to simplify financial management with a user-friendly interface and prioritize user feedback for continuous improvement.

Updated: 30-05-2024 18:15 IST
Jio Financial Services on Thursday announced the launch of beta, or pilot version, of 'JioFinance' app to offer UPI, digital banking among others.

This app seamlessly integrates digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlements, insurance advisory, and offers a consolidated view of accounts and savings, all in one user-friendly interface, Jio Financial Services said in a statement.

Designed for friction-less navigation, the 'JioFinance' app will cater to users of all levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management on finger-tips.

Future plans include expanding loan solutions, starting with Loans on mutual funds and progressing to home loans, demonstrating a commitment to evolving customer needs.

It prioritises trust, relevance, and transparency, seeking user feedback for continual improvement towards redefining digital banking experience.

Key features include instant digital account opening and streamlined bank management with the 'Jio payments bank account' feature.

To ensure customer satisfaction, 'JioFinance' will launch in beta, inviting user input for refinement.

''Our end goal is to simplify everything related to finance in a single platform for any user across all demographics, with a comprehensive suite of offerings like lending, investment, insurance, payments & transactions and make financial services more transparent, affordable and intuitive,'' a company spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

