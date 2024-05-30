BSF handover three Pak nationals who inadvertently crossed border

In a notable act of goodwill, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday handed over three Pakistani nationals to Pakistan Rangers a day after they inadvertently entered into Indian territory by crossing the alignment of the International Border near Punjab's Tarn Taran district. All three Pakistani nationals were handed over to Pakistan Rangers at about 11.35 am on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture, said the BSF in a statement.

On May 29 (at about 11.50 am), the BSF said, its alert troops on duty apprehended the three Pakistani nationals on the border in Tarn Taran district, who entered into Indian territory by crossing the International Boundary (IB) from the Pakistan side. As per the BSF-- which is mandated to guard India-Pakistan International Border-- this apprehension took place ahead of border fence near Kalash village of Tarn Taran district.

"Questioning of the intruders was conducted by the BSF and other sister agencies, in which it was revealed that the apprehended Pakistani nationals were unaware of the alignment of the IB and inadvertently entered into Indian territory. Nothing specious was found from their possession," said the BSF. On May 30, on the request of Pakistan Rangers, a flag meeting was conducted in which concerns were expressed over their failure to restrict the unwarranted movement of Pakistani nationals. "At about 11.35 am, all the three Pakistani nationals were handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture."

BSF further said its duty-bound troops remain committed to maintaining strict surveillance on the border, while at the same time demonstrating generosity in addressing the humanitarian issues.(ANI)

