MHA grants 'X' category security to 28 West Bengal BJP leaders: Sources

Union Ministry of Home Affairs recently accorded 'X' category Central Industrial Security Force security cover to 28 West Bengal BJP leaders and party workers, as per sources. The security cover is provided amid ongoing Lok Sabha polls, considering a detailed threat analysis report. The security cover has been given to these leaders and BJP workers belonging to Sandeshkhali, 24 Parganas, Medinipur, and East Medinipur in West Bengal, Sources added.

These leaders mostly reside in villages and small towns of these districts, Sources said. Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district started hitting the headlines in February this year when villagers, mostly women, came out on the streets against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating atrocities on them while also grabbing their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

BJP in West Bengal has repeatedly complained about TMC's alleged use of violence during and after elections. Six phases of the Lok Sabha elections are over and the final phase will be held on June 1 in 57 constituencies in eight states and union territories. The polling for 42 seats of West Bengal is being held across all seven phases.

Polling for nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal will be conducted during the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1. The Lok Sabha seats include Kolkata North, Basirhat, Barasat, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum, Jaynagar, Jadavpur, Kolkata South, and Mathurapur. Vote counting will take place on June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left were unable to secure any seats. (ANI)

