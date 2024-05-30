OPEC+ Plans Major Oil Production Cuts Extension into 2025

OPEC+ is working on a complex deal to be agreed at its meeting on Sunday that will allow the group to extend some of its deep oil production cuts into 2025, three sources familiar with OPEC+ discussions said on Thursday.

The deal might include extending some or all of the current voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day, expiring in June, into the third or fourth quarter of 2024. The deal would also include extending a separate part of cuts of 3.66 million bpd, expiring at the end of 2024, into 2025.

The extension of some cuts into 2025 will likely be made conditional on OPEC+ agreeing new individual member output capacity figures later in 2024, two of the sources said.

