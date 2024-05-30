Left Menu

TPG Divests Entire 5% Stake in RR Kabel for Rs 958 Crore

Private equity firm TPG sold its entire 5% stake in RR Kabel for Rs 958 crore through open market transactions. TPG, through its affiliate TPG Asia VII SF Pte, offloaded over 56 lakh shares on the BSE at an average price of Rs 1,701.1 each. Notable buyers included various mutual funds and financial institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 22:39 IST
TPG Divests Entire 5% Stake in RR Kabel for Rs 958 Crore
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Private equity major TPG on Thursday divested its entire, 5 per cent stake in RR Kabel for Rs 958 crore through open market transactions.

US-based TPG through its affiliate TPG Asia VII SF Pte offloaded shares of RR Kabel in 21 tranches on the BSE.

According to the block deal data available on the BSE, TPG Asia VII SF Pte sold 56,33,238 shares, amounting to a 4.99 per cent stake in RR Kabel.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,701.1 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 958.27 crore.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (MF), Tata MF, Edelweiss MF, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, Government Pension Fund Global, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Citigroup Global Markets, and Blackstone were among the buyers of RR Kabel shares. RR Kabel shares fell 0.06 per cent to close at Rs 1,717.15 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024