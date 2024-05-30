Manipur CM N Biren Singh holds meeting to tackle statewide flood emergency

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting with Ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, security officials and all department officials to review the flood situation in the state. "Chaired a meeting with Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, security officials and all department officials to review the flood situation in the state, while assessing the ongoing measures to provide necessary aid & assistance to the affected families," Manipur Chief Minister said in a post on X.

https://x.com/NBirenSingh/status/1796188865616662783 "Out of the 18 spots where the breach occurred in the embankments of rivers, 17 were sealed and the flooding in the surrounding areas have been successfully brought under control. The efforts to seal the remaining breach and the work to reinforce the embankments are underway," he added in the post.

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Manipur, including Imphal, where two overflowing rivers have inundated several areas. This occurred after Cyclone Remal triggered continuous rainfall in the state. Manipur Chief Minister said that the NDRF, Indian Army and Assam Rifles, along with local authorities, are carrying out rescue operations and saving people from various flood-hit areas of the state.

As many as 40 personnel of the NDRF and 6 additional motorboats have also arrived in Imphal to aid the state government in the rescue operations, he added. https://x.com/NBirenSingh/status/1795874864823169339

"I appreciate the teams of the NDRF, Indian Army & Assam Rifles for supporting the local authorities in carrying out the rescue operations & saving precious lives at various flood areas of the state. As many as 40 personnel of the NDRF and 6 additional motorboats have also arrived in Imphal. I urge all to extend cooperation to the rescue teams as they perform their duties to ensure everyone's safety," Manipur Chief Minister said in another post on X. Manipur's Chief Minister mentioned that fishermen from Thanga are collaborating with the Loktak Development Authority team to rescue people stranded by the flood in various locations across the state.

"Fishermen of Thanga are joining hands with the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) team in rescuing the ones stranded by the flood. The fishermen are evacuating flood-affected people from various locations across the state in full swing at present, and I am highly appreciative of their noble gesture at this hour. With concerted efforts from all sections, we can tide over the challenges and provide necessary aid to the affected families," Manipur Chief Minister said in another post on X. Cyclone Remal made landfall around May 26th in India and Bangladesh, causing heavy rains and floods in Manipur, particularly affecting areas like Imphal Valley. (ANI)

