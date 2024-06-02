Doctor assaulted, verbally abused at Tripura hospital; 1 held

A doctor was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by a group of youths at GB Hospital in Tripura. He suffered injuries in the attack. The attack occurred while the doctor was on duty. The verbal spat started over a misunderstanding of the treatment process of a patient, according to the police.

The police launched an investigation into the alleged incident of assault and detained several individuals involved in the incident. A case was also registered with GBP outpost as number 42/24 today and one accused was arrested in connection with the case.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of men entered the hospital's emergency ward and heated words were exchanged. The situation escalated and the youths attacked the doctor, leaving him covered in blood. Hospital staff and security personnel intervened to restrain the attackers and save the life of the doctor. However, the doctor is in stable condition after receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kanak Chaudhury, Deputy Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital told ANI, "I strongly condemn this assault and will go for a protest if the culprits are not arrested." He also urged the government to take stern action against those who dare to assault doctors during duty hours.

Further investigation is underway. The medical community has expressed outrage and concern over the attack. Doctors and healthcare workers have emphasised the need for stricter security measures in hospitals to ensure their safety. Many have also called for legal action against those who threaten or harm medical professionals. (ANI)

