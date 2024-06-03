GM's Cruise Resumes Manual Driving in Dallas
As of June 3, GM's Cruise has resumed manual driving operations in Dallas, Texas, in addition to its activities in Phoenix. This move marks a significant step in their operational expansion.
June 3 (Reuters) -
* GM'S CRUISE- AS OF 6/3, IN ADDITION TO PHOENIX, WE HAVE NOW RESUMED MANUAL DRIVING IN DALLAS, TX Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2agp72vd
