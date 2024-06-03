Bihar: JDU leader Arvind Singh makes laddus with party workers ahead of LS poll results

With the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just hours away, JDU leader Arvind Singh alias Chhotu Singh made Laddu with party workers, saying that party workers are preparing for the enthusiasm of Lok Sabha election results. Speaking to ANI, Arvind Singh said, "We are preparing for the enthusiasm of tomorrow. We have given an order of 401 kg of laddus. 20 workers are preparing our order."

"PM Modi had earlier said to keep the ladoos for June 4 and distribute them to the people of Patna on the result day," added the JDU leader. Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital.

Nitish Kumar's JDU contested the elections in alliance with the BJP. The former contested on 16 seats and the latter on 17. Bihar sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha. The voting in the state took place in all seven phases of the polls. Kumar, returned to NDA earlier this year and took oath as Bihar CM with BJP's support, after leaving the alliance and joining Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party. The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

