FTC Gears Up for Alcohol Pricing Battle
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is preparing a lawsuit concerning alcohol pricing regulations, according to Politico. The legal action aims to address and possibly reform how alcohol is priced, which could have significant implications for consumers and the industry.
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 03:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 03:37 IST
June 3 (Reuters) -
* FTC PREPARING LAWSUIT OVER ALCOHOL PRICING- POLITICO Source text : [ID: https://bit.ly/4c5uzwM]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FTC
- lawsuit
- alcohol
- pricing
- regulations
- consumer
- industry
- trade
- reform
- legal action
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Tyre Industry: Boosting Self-Reliance Amidst Rising Imports
NCB-IC Inaugurates Incubation Centre to Foster Innovation in Cement Industry
EU Introduces Pioneering AI Regulations: Major Implications for Tech Industry
Mumbai Hospitality Industry Challenges Dry Day on Election Result Day
Strengthening Europe's Chip Industry: Focus on Equipment and Research