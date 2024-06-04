Left Menu

FTC Gears Up for Alcohol Pricing Battle

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is preparing a lawsuit concerning alcohol pricing regulations, according to Politico. The legal action aims to address and possibly reform how alcohol is priced, which could have significant implications for consumers and the industry.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 03:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 03:37 IST
June 3 (Reuters) -

* FTC PREPARING LAWSUIT OVER ALCOHOL PRICING- POLITICO Source text : [ID: https://bit.ly/4c5uzwM]

