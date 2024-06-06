Tragic Incident: BSc Student's Fatal Fall from High-Rise Tower

A 21-year-old BSc student, Archit Singh, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise tower in a group housing complex in Sector 61, officials reported on Wednesday.

The tragic event occurred late Tuesday night at Panchachuli Apartments, located within the jurisdiction of the Sector 58 police station.

According to a police spokesperson, a memo was received at the local police station regarding the hospitalisation of Archit Singh after he fell from the terrace of the society. ''The student was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital,'' the spokesperson noted.

Archit's father, Bhupendra Pratap Singh, disclosed that his son was home last night when he suddenly went to the terrace and fell.

Authorities are currently investigating whether the death was accidental or a suicide. Further necessary actions are being taken, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)