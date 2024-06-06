Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board introduces plant souvenirs for devotees

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has introduced a new eco-friendly initiative of distributing plants as souvenirs to devotees. As part of this green initiative, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of SMVDSB, inaugurated a sapling outlet named 'Vaishnavi Vatika' at the Niharika Complex of Shrine Board at Katra on Wednesday, World Environment Day.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB told ANI, "For environmental protection, a very big nursery is being run by Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Panthal and in the last 8-10 years 17-18 lakh plants have been planted and in order to take this initiative to the tourists, we have started a small initiative in the name of 'Vaishnavi Vatika' in Niharika Complex of Shrine Board at Katra so that the plants of our nursery can be made available to the tourists and can be delivered to them at a very nominal charge." "About 40 varieties of flowering species, will be available and we are trying to expand this initiative to Jammu and other places in the coming times," Garg added.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, urging people to plant a sapling as a tribute to their mothers and encouraged participants to share pictures of themselves planting the sapling using the hashtag #Plant4Mother. He also planted a peepal tree sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in the national capital, accompanied by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, was established at the 1972 Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment.8:58 am To promote environmental sustainability, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board introduced the eco-friendly practice of distributing plants as souvenirs to devotees on Wednesday, World Environment Day. (ANI)

