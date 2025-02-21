Vaccine Advisory Meeting Postponed Amidst Policy Shifts

The scheduled meeting of U.S. vaccine advisers set for late February has been postponed, stirred by new uncertainties following Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent appointment to a top health position. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, responsible for vital vaccine guidelines, was originally slated to discuss key distribution strategies.

Federal official Andrew Nixon confirmed the postponement, emphasizing the need for public comments. Kennedy, recently confirmed as the secretary of Health and Human Services despite his controversial views, has promised not to hinder vaccination efforts but faces scrutiny over the meeting delay.

Dr. Helen K. Talbot and other committee members were unaware of the postponement, drawing concerns from former ACIP member Dr. Jeff Durchin. The meeting was to address significant vaccines like GSK's meningococcal and AstraZeneca's flu shots, raising alarms about implications for public health policies.

