Thrilling Semi-Finals at French Open Day 13
The 13th day of the French Open promises thrilling matchups with top seeds clashing on the main showcourts. Carlos Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner at 12:30, followed by Casper Ruud against Alexander Zverev at 15:30. The action begins at 0900 GMT.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:31 IST
Order of play on the main showcourts on the 13th day of the French Open on Friday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER
Not before 12:30 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)
Not before 15:30 7-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
