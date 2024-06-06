Thrilling Semi-Finals at French Open Day 13

Order of play on the main showcourts on the 13th day of the French Open on Friday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Not before 12:30 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Not before 15:30 7-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

