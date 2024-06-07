GM Shareholders Approve Executive Compensation Amidst EV Target Debates

General Motors Co:

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - GM'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, BY ADVISORY VOTE, COMPENSATION OF GM'S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - GM'S SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE EV TARGETS FROM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)