GM Shareholders Approve Executive Compensation Amidst EV Target Debates
General Motors Co shareholders have approved the compensation for GM's named executive officers through an advisory vote but did not pass a proposal to remove EV targets from incentive compensation programs. This decision showcases the company's ongoing commitment to its executive pay structure and incentive-based goals amidst evolving market strategies.
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 02:53 IST
General Motors Co:
* GENERAL MOTORS CO - GM'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, BY ADVISORY VOTE, COMPENSATION OF GM'S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
* GENERAL MOTORS CO - GM'S SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE EV TARGETS FROM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
