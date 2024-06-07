Left Menu

GM Shareholders Approve Executive Compensation Amidst EV Target Debates

General Motors Co shareholders have approved the compensation for GM's named executive officers through an advisory vote but did not pass a proposal to remove EV targets from incentive compensation programs. This decision showcases the company's ongoing commitment to its executive pay structure and incentive-based goals amidst evolving market strategies.

General Motors Co:

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - GM'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, BY ADVISORY VOTE, COMPENSATION OF GM'S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - GM'S SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE EV TARGETS FROM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

