Saudi Aramco Stock Offering Poised to Raise $11.2 Billion

Saudi Arabia is set to raise more than $11.2 billion after pricing its offering of Aramco stock toward the lower end of the targeted range, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Saudi Aramco's bankers have told investors it plans to price the shares at 27.25 Saudi riyals, or $7.27 each, according to the report.

