Bengaluru special court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in BJP defamation case

A special court in Bengaluru granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday in connection with the defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP unit. The bail has been granted on the surety of Congress leader DK Suresh.

The court has posted the matter to July 30 for the next hearing. The BJP in the complaint had alleged that the advertisements in local newspapers and 'false campaigning' by Congress ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections damaged BJP's image.

The case was registered against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, the court granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar who appeared before it on June 1.

Shivakumar called the defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP unit a 'bogus case'. "BJP has filed a false, bogus case against me, CM Siddaramaiah, and Rahul Gandhi, and summons have been issued," he told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)