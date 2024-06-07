Left Menu

Bengaluru special court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in BJP defamation case

A special court in Bengaluru granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday in connection with the defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP unit.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:02 IST
Bengaluru special court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in BJP defamation case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Bengaluru granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday in connection with the defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP unit. The bail has been granted on the surety of Congress leader DK Suresh.

The court has posted the matter to July 30 for the next hearing. The BJP in the complaint had alleged that the advertisements in local newspapers and 'false campaigning' by Congress ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections damaged BJP's image.

The case was registered against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, the court granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar who appeared before it on June 1.

Shivakumar called the defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP unit a 'bogus case'. "BJP has filed a false, bogus case against me, CM Siddaramaiah, and Rahul Gandhi, and summons have been issued," he told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024