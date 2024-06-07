Left Menu

Massive Oil Spill Shuts Down Key Antwerp Port Facilities

Belgium's Port of Antwerp closed the Deurganck Dock and Kieldrecht Lock on Friday due to a significant oil spill. The closures will delay inbound and outbound voyages. Both facilities are now inactive to prevent further contamination. The incident poses logistical challenges and environmental risks.

Belgium's port of Antwerp closed a dock and a lock on Friday due to an oil spill, ISS shipping said in a statement, adding that the closures will cause delays in some inbound and outbound voyages.

It said the Deurganck Dock is closed for vessels entering, leaving and passing, and that Kieldrecht Lock, the largest lock in the world when considering water volume, is also closed to prevent the spread of the spill.

