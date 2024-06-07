Uttar Pradesh: MP-MLA Court to announce sentence in MLA Irfan Solanki case today

The MP-MLA Court will announce the judgment in the case of arson registered against Samajwadi Party MLA from Kanpur, Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki, along with three other people, today by 6 pm. A hearing was held in the case on Saturday. The case is registered at Jajmau police station in Kanpur.

SP MLA Irfan Solanki was presented before the court through video conferencing from Maharajganj jail in UP, while Irfan Solanki's younger brother Rizwan Solanki, Israel Aate Wala, Shaukat Ali, and Sharif, all accused in this arson case were physically present in court. The court found all these people guilty on June 3. On June 3, the court found Samajwadi Party MLA from Kanpur, Irfan Solanki, guilty under sections 436, 427, 147, 504, 506, and 323.

Notably, on June 3, the court also acquitted Irfan Solanki in sections 386, 149, and 120 B. While speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party MLA from Kanpur, Irfan Solanki's brother Rizwan Solanki, said "I have complete faith in the judiciary and Allah that I will get justice. Our brother and all of us are innocent... justice will be served."

On November 8, 2022, Nazir Fatima lodged an FIR in Jajmau police station against Irfan Solanki, Rizwan Solanki, brother of Kanpur MLA Irfan Solanki and three other people under sections 436, 506, 504, 147, 427, 386 and 120B of the IPC, and had alleged that Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki and others, as part of a conspiracy, set her house on fire so that they can take over her land. SP MLA Irfan Solanki is lodged in the Maharajganj jail of UP and his brother is in Kanpur jail. (ANI)

