"Refrain from introducing adulterated liquor": BRS' Manne Krishank urges Telangana CM

In an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) Manne Krishank on Friday, urged him not to introduce adulterated liquor in the state.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:32 IST
BRS leader Manne Krishank and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (@Krishank_BRS/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) Manne Krishank on Friday, urged him not to introduce adulterated liquor in the state. In the letter, Krishank said, "On May 21, 2024, State Minister for Excise and Prohibition Jupally Krishna Rao stated that no proposals had been made to allow new liquor companies to operate in Telangana State. He warned that if anyone reported such news, a defamation suit of Rs 100 crores would be filed against them."

In the letter, Krishank said that the BRS party had exposed Krishna Rao's falsehood. "However, on May 27, 2024, the BRS party exposed Minister Jupally Krishna Rao's falsehood, revealing that the government had indeed granted permissions to a company named Som Distilleries. Following a media briefing, Jupally Krishna Rao admitted the truth, acknowledging the permissions but irresponsibly claimed it was solely the decision of the Beverages Corporation and that he had no knowledge of it," the letter by BRS leader stated. Talking about Som Distilleries, Manne Krishank claimed that the company is notorious for its involvement in producing adulterated liquor, defaulting on loans taken from government institutions, and causing significant losses to the state treasury.

"... We have attached images of other state governments destroying counterfeit beer produced by this company. During KCR's (K. Chandrashekar Rao) administration, public health was protected by ensuring no adulterated liquor was available. We, the BRS party, earnestly request that the Congress government refrain from granting permissions to companies that manufacture fake beer for commissions, thus endangering public health by introducing harmful adulterated liquor into the state," the letter stated. Manne Krishank in his letter also urged to revoke the permissions granted to Som Distilleries. "We hope you will accept our request and immediately revoke the permissions granted to Som Distilleries to protect the health of consumers," Krishank said. (ANI)

