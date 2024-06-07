Left Menu

Adani Group's $1 Billion Wind Energy Investment in Sri Lanka: A Game-Changer

Adani Group plans to invest over $1 billion in Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project, setting up two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 484 MW. This venture, which includes extensive infrastructure investment, aims to alleviate Sri Lanka's energy crisis while reducing fossil fuel dependency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:42 IST
Adani Group's $1 Billion Wind Energy Investment in Sri Lanka: A Game-Changer
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group is set to make a historic investment of over $1 billion in Sri Lanka, targeting the development of the country's largest renewable energy project. Sources reveal that the conglomerate's subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), will establish two wind farms in the northern regions of Mannar and Pooneryn, boasting a combined capacity of 484 megawatts.

The initiative includes $740 million for the wind farms and an additional $290 million for related infrastructure to transmit electricity to consumption centers. This not only marks the island nation's most significant foreign direct investment but also its largest power project to date.

In alignment with commitments under a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) aid package, this project aims to reduce losses at the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and enhance investment appeal. The move is also pivotal in shifting economic influence from China to India in the strategically important northern region of Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024