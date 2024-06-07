Four Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh
Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with District Reserve Group (DRG) personnel in the border area of Narayanpur-Dantewada, an official said.
ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with District Reserve Group (DRG) personnel in the border area of Narayanpur-Dantewada, an official said.
"Weapons have been recovered. Operation is underway," Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- narayanpur
- dantewada
- naxal
- encounter
- drg
- operation
- weapons
- ani
- killed
- sp prabhat kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Six out of ten hospitals in Haiti barely operational due to escalating violence, UNICEF Warns
Five bodies recovered as boat capsizes in Pune's Ujani dam, search operation underway
Leaders of South Korea, China, and Japan to Reignite Trilateral Cooperation in Seoul Summit
Tragic SDRF Boat Capsize in Maharashtra: Three Lives Lost During Search Operation
Israeli Forces Intensify Operations in Gaza Amid High Casualties