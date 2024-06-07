Left Menu

Four Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with District Reserve Group (DRG) personnel in the border area of Narayanpur-Dantewada, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Weapons have been recovered. Operation is underway," Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

