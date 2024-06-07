Four Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with District Reserve Group (DRG) personnel in the border area of Narayanpur-Dantewada, an official said.

"Weapons have been recovered. Operation is underway," Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)