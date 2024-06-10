Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Biden's View on Oil Giants' Climate Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court has asked President Joe Biden's administration to provide its perspective on a lawsuit by Honolulu accusing major oil companies like Sunoco and Exxon Mobil of misleading the public about climate change. The case, originally filed in 2020, alleges deception impacting property and infrastructure due to climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:08 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Biden's View on Oil Giants' Climate Lawsuit
AI Generated Representative Image

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to offer its views on a bid by Sunoco and other oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit by Honolulu accusing them of deceiving the public about climate change.

The request will delay a decision by the justices on whether to hear an appeal filed by the oil companies after Hawaii's top court let the suit proceed. Other defendants in the lawsuit, which alleges violations of state law, include Exxon Mobil , BP, ConocoPhillips, BHP Group, Marathon Petroleum, Chevron and Shell. Honolulu has accused them of misleading the public for decades about the dangers of climate change induced by the burning of fossils fuels.

The administration's legal position will come in a brief filed by the solicitor general, the Justice Department lawyer who represents the federal government before the Supreme Court. The suit was filed in 2020 by the city and county of Honolulu and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, a semi-autonomous city agency. The plaintiffs said misleading statements made by the companies about the impact of their fossil fuel products paved the way for property and infrastructure damage caused by human-induced climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024