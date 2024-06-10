Supreme Court Seeks Biden's View on Oil Giants' Climate Lawsuit
The U.S. Supreme Court has asked President Joe Biden's administration to provide its perspective on a lawsuit by Honolulu accusing major oil companies like Sunoco and Exxon Mobil of misleading the public about climate change. The case, originally filed in 2020, alleges deception impacting property and infrastructure due to climate change.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to offer its views on a bid by Sunoco and other oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit by Honolulu accusing them of deceiving the public about climate change.
The request will delay a decision by the justices on whether to hear an appeal filed by the oil companies after Hawaii's top court let the suit proceed. Other defendants in the lawsuit, which alleges violations of state law, include Exxon Mobil , BP, ConocoPhillips, BHP Group, Marathon Petroleum, Chevron and Shell. Honolulu has accused them of misleading the public for decades about the dangers of climate change induced by the burning of fossils fuels.
The administration's legal position will come in a brief filed by the solicitor general, the Justice Department lawyer who represents the federal government before the Supreme Court. The suit was filed in 2020 by the city and county of Honolulu and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, a semi-autonomous city agency. The plaintiffs said misleading statements made by the companies about the impact of their fossil fuel products paved the way for property and infrastructure damage caused by human-induced climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WHO jury comprising Nandita Das awards films themed on burnout, ageing, climate change
Central Asia Climate Change Conference 2024: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Solutions
Global Courts Tackle Climate Change: Key Cases to Watch in 2024-2025
Caribbean and Latin America Face Healthcare Risks from Climate Change
DST Climate Change Conclave: Advancing AI for Climate Modelling