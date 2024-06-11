PM Modi will "not pay attention" to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Manipur: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that PM Modi is unlikely to "pay any attention" to RSS chief Bhagwat's words, suggesting that the Prime Minister will "avoid Manipur" instead. Gogoi accused PM Modi of misusing law enforcement agencies and attempting to undermine the Indian Constitution.

"I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse of law enforcement agencies and try to bend the Indian constitution. Thankfully, the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to speak up on its behalf and defend the Indian Parliament and the constitution," Gogoi wrote in a post on X. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's statement comes a day after RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat raised concern over the northeastern state and said that Manipur must be considered with "priority".

The statement of Bhagwat comes after PM Modi took charge as Prime Minister of the country for the third term. Bhagwat said that it is the "duty to prioritise it and take note of it". "Manipur has been looking for peace for a year now. It should be discussed on priority. The state had been peaceful for the past 10 years. It felt like the old 'gun culture' had come to a demise. It is still burning in the fire of the sudden tension that rose there or that was made to rise there. Who will pay attention to that?It is the duty to prioritise it and take note of it.", RSS Chief said while addressing the closing ceremony of the RSS worker's development class in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

The northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

