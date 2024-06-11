Left Menu

NEDFi extends CSR support to rehabilitate Cyclone Remal-affected people in Mizoram

North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) has extended a fund support of Rs. 25 lakh to Mission Foundation Movement, a reputed NGO in Mizoram for cyclone Remal affected communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:57 IST
Funding being presented in presence of CM of Mizoram Lalduhawma. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) has extended a fund support of Rs. 25 lakh to Mission Foundation Movement, an NGO in Mizoram, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to provide relief and rehabilitation for Cyclone Remal-affected communities. The funding was presented in the presence of Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhawma on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to PVSLN Murty, CMD of NEDFi, for the vital support extended to the state. Ashim Kumar Das, General Manager of NEDFi, briefed the Chief Minister on NEDFi's services aimed at promoting entrepreneurship in the state. He highlighted the banana fibre craft cluster promoted by NEDFi at Sesawng Village under the corporation's CSR programme.

Caleba Lalnunpuia, Project Coordinator from Mission Foundation Movement assured NEDFi of the prompt implementation of the project, which aims to provide necessary relief and rehabilitation support to communities affected by Cyclone Remal. The event also saw the presence of Catherine Vanlaldampuii, AGM, Pu Lalhruaizela Fanai, Branch Manager of NEDFi and Lalthasangi, Manager - Aizawl Branch, during which the cheque for the project was handed over to the NGO.

Lalhruaizela Fanai informed that NEDFi is providing loan at a very concessional rate starting from 7 percent p.a. to cater MSME sectors and repayment is also very satisfactory. The event was also attended by PC Vanlalruata, - Agriculture Minister, Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah, MLA Adviser to Chief Minister (Health & Family Welfare & Agriculture), R Lalrodingi, OSD to Chief Minister and Jonathan Lalremruata, OSD to Chief Minister. (ANI)

