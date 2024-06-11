Poland Battles African Swine Fever in Pigs Across Four Regions
The agriculture ministry of Poland has reported five outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) in pigs this year. The disease has affected four regions: Lubelskie, Warminsko-Mazurskie, Wielkopolskie, and Zachodniopomorskie, causing concerns in the farming community and calls for immediate containment measures.
