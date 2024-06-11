Left Menu

Poland Battles African Swine Fever in Pigs Across Four Regions

The agriculture ministry of Poland has reported five outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) in pigs this year. The disease has affected four regions: Lubelskie, Warminsko-Mazurskie, Wielkopolskie, and Zachodniopomorskie, causing concerns in the farming community and calls for immediate containment measures.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:51 IST
Poland Battles African Swine Fever in Pigs Across Four Regions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Poland

Five outbreaks of African Swine Fever in pigs have been reported in Poland so far this year, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The outbreaks were reported in four regions: Lubelskie, Warminsko-Mazurskie, Wielkopolskie and Zachodniopomorskie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024