Aramco's Milestone: Successful Secondary Public Offering
Saudi Aramco successfully completed its secondary public offering, an important milestone for the company. This was announced by SNB Capital. The offering marks a significant event in the company's history, reflecting its strong market position and investor confidence.
11-06-2024
SNB CAPITAL:
* ANNOUNCEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY'S ("SAUDI ARAMCO") SHARES
* ARAMCO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING Source text for Eikon:
