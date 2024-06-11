Left Menu

Aramco's Milestone: Successful Secondary Public Offering

Saudi Aramco successfully completed its secondary public offering, an important milestone for the company. This was announced by SNB Capital. The offering marks a significant event in the company's history, reflecting its strong market position and investor confidence.

SNB CAPITAL:

* ANNOUNCEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY'S ("SAUDI ARAMCO") SHARES

* ARAMCO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING Source text for Eikon:

