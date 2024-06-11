Left Menu

Principal secretary conducts grievance redressal camp in J-K's Udhampur

A redressal camp has been organised by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in the Udhampur district to address the demands, troubles and issues of the public on Tuesday.

Principal secretary conducts grievance redressal camp in J-K's Udhampur
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A camp was organised by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in the Udhampur district to address the demands, troubles and issues of the public on Tuesday. This public outreach cum grievance redressal camp has been spearheaded by Chandraker Bharti, the Principal Secretary of Home Affairs.

The camp was also intended to spread information about public welfare and government schemes among the general public, which was later inspected by the Principal Secretary. During the event, a plethora of issues and demands were raised regarding the needs and troubles.

One of the residents of the city, Suman Verma said, "These types of camps should be organised timely, as they are effectively increasing awareness and disseminating the information about the governmental schemes which will ultimately help us." Suman, a local farmer, mentioned, "Initially, due to lack of information, we started mushroom farming at a low level and now reached to a slightly higher level. But now, due to this campaign, we have gained enough information about agriculture. Notably, the agriculture department will provide us shed for mushroom farming on a large scale. I want to appeal to the government to continue these camps, as they are very helpful."

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Saloni Rai said, "This process of public camp has been started again after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been lifted. For this purpose, Chandraker Bharti, the Principal Secretary of Home Affairs has also arrived. People and their representatives are taking part in it to put forth their demands." She further added, "This is indeed a unique decision by the J & K government, where the senior officials go to every district to experience the first-hand issues of the public. This creates a seamless experience between the public and administration." (ANI)

