GM CFO Projects Improved Q2 Earnings Despite EV Challenges
General Motors Co's CFO forecasts that the company's Q2 earnings will surpass those of Q1. However, on the electric vehicle (EV) front, growth has slightly diminished. The CFO also announced a reduction in the 2024 top-end goal for Ultium EV production from 300,000 units to 250,000 units.
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:49 IST
General Motors Co: * GM CFO: EXPECTS Q2 EARNINGS TO BE BETTER THAN Q1- CONF. CALL
* GM CFO: ON THE EV SIDE GROWTH SLIGHTLY DIMINISHED * GM CFO: CUTS 2024 TOP END GOAL FOR ULTIUM EV PRODUCTION TO 250,000 FROM 300,000
