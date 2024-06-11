GM CFO Projects Improved Q2 Earnings Despite EV Challenges

General Motors Co: * GM CFO: EXPECTS Q2 EARNINGS TO BE BETTER THAN Q1- CONF. CALL

* GM CFO: ON THE EV SIDE GROWTH SLIGHTLY DIMINISHED * GM CFO: CUTS 2024 TOP END GOAL FOR ULTIUM EV PRODUCTION TO 250,000 FROM 300,000 Further company coverage:

