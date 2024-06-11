Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs officials to improve Chardham Yatra arrangements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials in a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday to coordinate with the District Magistrates to improve the Chardham Yatra arrangements. From time to time, senior officials should conduct on-site inspection of travel arrangements, and cooperate with the District Magistrates for better arrangements. The Chief Minister directed that duties and responsibilities should be determined to form a Yatra Authority. In this case, a meeting should be held with the administration, temples, transports, tour agents and other concerned parties. He said that arrangements for buses up to 42 seats should be ensured on the travel routes.

During the meeting, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said that the backlog of devotees in Rishikesh and Haridwar for the Chardham Yatra has ended. All the devotees who are coming are being registered and sent on the Chardham Yatra. The number of registrations is no longer limited. The Chief Minister said that the implementation of the investments received during the Investor Summit should be expedited. Such investment proposals should be given priority first, which are suitable to the conditions of the state and help in connecting local people with employment.

The Chief Minister said that a meeting should be called with the agencies involved in the construction of tunnels in the state under the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line, Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line and Delhi-Dehradun elevated road and the construction work should be expedited. Taking cognizance of the news of the injured calling 108 but the phone not being answered after the pickup overturned in Betalkhat, Nainital, the Chief Minister directed the Health Secretary to investigate this matter. He said that if this news is true, then strict action should be taken against those responsible for this. (ANI)

