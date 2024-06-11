Left Menu

"Very big responsibility", says TDP's Rammohan Naidu as he took charge as Civil Aviation Minister

Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu assumed charge as Civil Aviation Minister on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:39 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"PM Modi has entrusted me with a very big responsibility...The portfolio has huge scope and potential...The pride of India at the international level is connected with the portfolio. PM Modi gave us a direction to work in the ministry. We will ensure that the progress continues," Naidu told ANI. The TDP MP from Andhra's Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency is the youngest-ever Minister in Modi Cabinet 3.0.

The son of senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Yerran Naidu, Rammohan Naidu, is 36 years old. Three-time MP Ram Mohan Naidu has been representing Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh since 2014. Ram Mohan Naidu broke his father's record by becoming the youngest Cabinet Minister in the NDA coalition, continuing a legacy. His father, Yerran Naidu, was the youngest Minister in 1996 at the age of 39. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

