Government mulling formation of apprenticeship policy: Himachal CM Sukhu

While presiding over the review meeting of Technical Education here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed radical reforms to provide quality professional education to the students in the state. He said that a total of 364 technical and vocational educational institutions were functioning in the State out of which 184 were private. He directed the department to evolve mechanisms to regulate and monitor these private institutions to ensure quality education.

The Chief Minister also directed the department to explore the possibilities of integrating ITIs and polytechnic colleges into a single campus to streamline resources and improve efficiency. He directed the department to explore industry-oriented and job-providing new-age courses to offer better placement opportunities to the youth.

He said that a State level Cell would be established for monitoring the requirement of skills required in the industries and trained manpower available. He said that applicants could apply online for employment opportunities available. He also directed the department to conduct a study to assess the interests of students towards particular courses.

Sukhu said that the State Government would provide all possible assistance to the department in offering quality education to the students besides filling up the vacant posts rationally. He said that the department has imparted training to 1077 faculty members in various reputed institutions to stay abreast with the latest teaching methods and technologies in their respective fields. He said that the State Government was mulling formulating an apprenticeship policy, offering students one-year apprenticeship courses in various government departments.

A detailed presentation was also given on the occasion. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani also deliberated during the meeting and gave valuable suggestions to improve the standards of technical education. Secretary to Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary Technical Education Priyatu Mandal and other senior officers of the department attended the meeting. (ANI)

