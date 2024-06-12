Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Dombivli

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Dombivli on Wednesday, police officials said. Fire tenders have reached the spot, they said.

"A fire broke out in a chemical company around 10:30 am. The fire spread to the adjacent chemical company too. We have evacuated the whole area. The efforts to douse the fire are underway...," Deputy Commissioner Of Police Kalyan, Sachin Gunjal said speaking to ANI. "According to the fire officers, the fire will be controlled in an hour. As per the primary information, we got to know through the company administration that no one was inside the company," Gunjal added.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

