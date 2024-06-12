Kathua terror attack: Two terrorists neutralized, search ops underway

Two terrorists involved in the Kathua terror attack have been neutralised and a search operation is continuing, said Jammu and Kashmir police officials on Wednesday. A gunfight had broken out between security forces and terrorists in Hira Nagar area of Kathua district on Tuesday evening.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised, and a search operation is underway in the area," ADGP Jammu Anand Jain told reporters about Kathua anti-terror operation. "A new infiltrative group has emerged in the region and there are chances that more terrorists are hiding in the area. A search operation is still underway and we have cordoned off the area. More details on the incident will be conveyed later."

Regarding the Chhatargala operation, Jain said, "It was a joint operation by Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel. There was a firefight between them and the terrorists. A search operation is still ongoing in Chhatargala and the whole area has been cordoned off. No casualties have been reported there." The body of the second terrorist killed in the encounter in Hiranagar area of Kathua following the terror attack has been recovered.

Security forces neutralised one terrorist and one civilian was injured during an operation in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Earlier in the day, security forces had conveyed that they had neutralised one terrorist involved in the incident and were searching for the second who managed to escape.

On Tuesday evening ultras attacked a house in Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar village in Kathua, a senior police officer said. One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and one terrorist was killed in the encounter between terrorists and security personnel.

Meanwhile, five jawans and a sub-divisional special police officer (SDPO) were injured in the encounter that began after terrorists opened fire at a joint checkpost of police and Rashtriya Rifles at an army base in the Chattargala area on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road in Doda. (ANI)

