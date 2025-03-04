Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Wazirbagh: CRPF Jawan's Sudden Demise

CRPF jawan Jeetendra Devidas was found unconscious at a camp in Wazirbagh, Srinagar. Despite being rushed to SMHS Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Police have initiated an inquest to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:42 IST
Tragic Loss in Wazirbagh: CRPF Jawan's Sudden Demise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF jawan was found dead at a camp in the Wazirbagh area of Srinagar on Tuesday, according to officials.

Head constable Jeetendra Devidas was discovered unconscious early in the morning, prompting immediate medical attention. However, he was declared dead upon arrival at SMHS Hospital.

An inquest has been launched by the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the jawan's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025