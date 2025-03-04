Tragic Loss in Wazirbagh: CRPF Jawan's Sudden Demise

A CRPF jawan was found dead at a camp in the Wazirbagh area of Srinagar on Tuesday, according to officials.

Head constable Jeetendra Devidas was discovered unconscious early in the morning, prompting immediate medical attention. However, he was declared dead upon arrival at SMHS Hospital.

An inquest has been launched by the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the jawan's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)