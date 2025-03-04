Tragic Loss in Wazirbagh: CRPF Jawan's Sudden Demise
CRPF jawan Jeetendra Devidas was found unconscious at a camp in Wazirbagh, Srinagar. Despite being rushed to SMHS Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Police have initiated an inquest to determine the cause of death.
A CRPF jawan was found dead at a camp in the Wazirbagh area of Srinagar on Tuesday, according to officials.
Head constable Jeetendra Devidas was discovered unconscious early in the morning, prompting immediate medical attention. However, he was declared dead upon arrival at SMHS Hospital.
An inquest has been launched by the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the jawan's untimely death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
