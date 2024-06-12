Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, family to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family members, are scheduled to leave for temple town Tirumala on Wednesday evening to have Darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday morning. After having Darshan of the Lord, the Chief Minister will return to Amaravati and he will go to the State Secretariat on Thursday evening to take charge in his chambers in the First Block at 4.41 pm.

Later, Chandrababu will sign several files as promised in the election campaign, which include Mega DSC, revocation of the Land Titling Act and increasing the social pension to the beneficiaries to Rs 4,000 per month. The Chief Minister is also expected to clear the files regarding the taking up of the Skill Census exercise and the revival of Anna Canteens.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari among others. After taking oath as Chief Minister, Naidu shared a hug with PM Modi on stage.

This is the fourth time that Naidu is assuming charge as Andhra Chief Minister and the second time after the bi-furcation in 2014. Naidu became chief minister first in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation and he led the state until 2004 for nine consecutive years. The TDP supremo returned as the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019. (ANI)

