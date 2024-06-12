Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Indore's mental hospital receives bomb threat email

Upon getting the information about the threat, the police and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team reached the hospital located in Banganga locality in the city and scanned the premises but nothing was found.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:36 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Indore's mental hospital receives bomb threat email
Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A mental hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday which was later considered to be fake, a police official said. Upon getting the information about the threat, the police and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team reached the hospital located in Banganga locality in the city and scanned the premises but nothing was found.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, "A mental hospital located in Banganga here, received a mail that read that there was a bomb at the hospital. On this, they said that the bomb attack would be done by the terror attack group. There are many CCs in the mail. There is also a hospital in Bhopal and many hospitals all over India." The Banganga Police Station in charge along with the team reached the spot and the Bomb Disposal Squad also checked the hospital for three hours continuously. But nothing of this kind has come to the fore, the officer said.

"Probably this is a fake message and a fake email that has come to light. At present, the crime branch has started an investigation into the matter and further action will be taken accordingly," Dandotiya added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

