Left Menu

Pakistan Increases Defence Spending by 15% Amidst New Loan Negotiations

Pakistan's government, in its 2024-25 budget, announced a nearly 15% increase in defence spending, raising the allocation to Rs 2,122 billion. The budget aims for a 3.6% GDP growth, focusing on fiscal consolidation and development amidst ongoing efforts to secure a new IMF loan to address external liabilities.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:28 IST
Pakistan Increases Defence Spending by 15% Amidst New Loan Negotiations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's government unveiled its 2024-25 budget on Wednesday, announcing a nearly 15% increase in defence spending, pushing the allocation to Rs 2,122 billion. This significant hike comes amidst the country's ongoing efforts to secure a fresh loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to meet its external liabilities.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the budget in the National Assembly. This is the first budget from the coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) since their recent electoral win.

The budget, amounting to Rs 18,877 billion in total, sets a 3.6% GDP growth target for next year. The government also plans to privatize loss-making state entities while focusing on social sector development, IT promotion, and tax revenue enhancements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024