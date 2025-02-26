Left Menu

Scott Bessent Calls for Economic Re-Privatization Amid Perceived Fragility

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the underlying weaknesses in the U.S. economy, criticizing past government overspending and regulation. He advocated for 're-privatizing' growth by boosting private sector participation, cutting regulations, and implementing targeted tariffs to stabilize and improve economic metrics under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:36 IST
Scott Bessent Calls for Economic Re-Privatization Amid Perceived Fragility

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, has called for a renewed focus on privatization to bolster economic stability, critiquing preceding administrations for excessive government intervention. Speaking at a conference, he cited issues like volatile interest rates and an over-reliance on public sector job growth as problems needing resolution.

He emphasized that past government overspending and regulation have caused 'sticky inflation,' even as GDP showed positive growth. Bessent outlined initiatives under President Trump's administration, including tariffs to boost U.S. industrial capacity and market confidence.

Underlining the need for a balanced approach, Bessent pointed to ongoing efforts to curtail government expenditure and increase efficiency. He advocated utilizing tariffs strategically to both protect domestic jobs and generate revenue, targeting imbalanced economic practices from countries like China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025