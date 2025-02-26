Scott Bessent Calls for Economic Re-Privatization Amid Perceived Fragility
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the underlying weaknesses in the U.S. economy, criticizing past government overspending and regulation. He advocated for 're-privatizing' growth by boosting private sector participation, cutting regulations, and implementing targeted tariffs to stabilize and improve economic metrics under the Trump administration.
Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, has called for a renewed focus on privatization to bolster economic stability, critiquing preceding administrations for excessive government intervention. Speaking at a conference, he cited issues like volatile interest rates and an over-reliance on public sector job growth as problems needing resolution.
He emphasized that past government overspending and regulation have caused 'sticky inflation,' even as GDP showed positive growth. Bessent outlined initiatives under President Trump's administration, including tariffs to boost U.S. industrial capacity and market confidence.
Underlining the need for a balanced approach, Bessent pointed to ongoing efforts to curtail government expenditure and increase efficiency. He advocated utilizing tariffs strategically to both protect domestic jobs and generate revenue, targeting imbalanced economic practices from countries like China.
