MP CM Mohan Yadav to launch PM Shri Tourism Air Services tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to inaugurate PM Shri Tourism Air Services at Bhopal airport on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh Tourism in partnership with M/s Jet Serve Aviation Private Limited under the PPP mode brought the 'PM Shri Tourism Air Service' which would connect eight cities within the state namely Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli, and Khajuraho.

Earlier, CM Yadav officially launched the PM Shri Tourism Air Service from the State Hangar in Bhopal on March 14. To facilitate online ticket booking, a Flyola website has been developed and it was launched by the chief minister at a meeting held in Mantralaya on Tuesday, June 11. During this, the CM said, "PM Shri Tourism Air Service will benefit not only for tourism but also for industry, trade, health and education. The long-standing tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God) in the state and its allure to tourists worldwide. The introduction of the PM Shri Tourism Air Service aims to enhance accessibility for both national and international tourists."

On the other hand, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, "The PM Shri Tourism Air Service, operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism in partnership with M/S JET SERVE Aviation Private Limited under the PPP mode, will connect eight cities within the state which include Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli, and Khajuraho. It is scheduled to commence on June 13, the service's inaugural flights will depart from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, and Singrauli." Gwalior will join the network on June 15, followed by Ujjain on June 16. The air service will utilise two aircraft with six passenger seats each. Tourists can access the flight schedules and fare details on www.flyola.in. Booking counters are being established at the airports in Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur for reservations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)