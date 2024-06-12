Assam Rifles organises medical camp, distributes relief materials for internally displaced people in Jiribam

To provide essential services and support to the internally displaced people (IDPs) of Jiribam district, Assam Rifles organized a comprehensive medical camp and distributed much-needed relief materials to them, Assam Rifles said in a press release on Wednesday. This initiative is part of Assam Rifles' ongoing humanitarian assistance program aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by displaced families due to the current security situation.

The medical camp saw a significant turnout of IDPs who benefited from medical checkups, treatment and essential medicines. A team of experienced doctors and medical staff from Assam Rifles provided the services to the locals. Special attention was given to children, elderly people and expecting mothers to ensure their immediate health concerns were addressed. In addition to medical assistance, Assam Rifles distributed relief materials including ration, clothing and sanitary/ hygiene kits. These supplies are intended to provide immediate relief and support the daily needs of displaced families, ensuring they have access to basic necessities during these challenging times.

Amidst the present security situation in Jiribam, Assam Rifles has been actively involved in maintaining peace and order in the region. Their efforts not only focus on security aspects but also on providing humanitarian aid to mitigate the impact of displacement on the local population. (ANI)

