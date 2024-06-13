Argentina's Senate Approves Sweeping Economic Reform Plan
Argentina's Senate has approved a comprehensive economic reform plan proposed by President Javier Milei after a tied vote that was broken by Vice President Victoria Villarruel. Lawmakers will now proceed to vote on each article of the bills. This reform aims to address critical economic issues within the country.
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 07:51 IST
Argentina's Senate on Wednesday approved a sweeping economic reform plan proposed by President Javier Milei in an overall vote, with lawmakers now set to vote on each article of the bills.
The motion initially tied 36-36, with the head of the chamber, Vice President Victoria Villarruel, breaking the tie.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
