Govt to Reverse Speed Limit Reductions by 2025, Seeks Public Feedback

The draft speed limit rule aims to fulfill the National-ACT coalition's commitment to overturn the previous government’s speed limit reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:32 IST
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Coalition Government plans to reverse Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions by 1 July 2025 through a new Land Transport Rule released for public consultation today, Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced.

The draft speed limit rule aims to fulfill the National-ACT coalition's commitment to overturn the previous government’s speed limit reductions. It ensures that economic impacts, including travel times, and the views of road users and local communities are considered alongside safety when setting speed limits.

“The previous government’s untargeted approach slowed Kiwis and the economy down, rather than targeting high crash areas of the network,” said Mr. Brown.

The draft rule mandates that speed limits reduced since 1 January 2020 must be reversed on local streets, arterial roads, and state highways. It also requires variable speed limits outside schools during pick-up and drop-off times to enhance safety for young New Zealanders.

"Local streets outside a school will be required to have a 30km/h variable speed limit during school travel times. Rural roads near schools will need to have variable speed limits of 60km/h or less," Brown explained.

Regulation Minister David Seymour criticized the previous speed limit policies, describing them as "scattergun restrictions based on nanny state ideology." He argued that such blanket restrictions, imposed from Wellington, made travel harder and less enjoyable, as people were forced to follow rules that did not make sense.

“People ignore rules that don’t make sense, and once the habit forms, they ignore rules that do make sense. Sensible lawmaking is crucial for respecting the rule of law,” Seymour stated.

Brown also noted that the draft rule allows for new and existing Roads of National Significance to have speed limits of up to 110km/h where safety standards are met.

“With the delivery of Roads of National Significance, New Zealand roads are safer than they have ever been before. Safe road infrastructure should support higher speed limits, not slower ones," he said.

The Government is seeking feedback from New Zealanders on the draft rule, including the possibility of enabling speed limits of up to 120km/h on Roads of National Significance built and maintained to accommodate such speeds safely.

“I encourage New Zealanders to submit feedback on our draft speed limit rule to reverse blanket speed limit reductions across the country. Kiwis can provide feedback on the rule at www.transport.govt.nz,” Brown urged.

