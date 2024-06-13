Tesla Shareholders Approve Musk's Pay and Delaware Move by Large Margins
On June 12, Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly approved resolutions regarding Elon Musk's pay package and the company's move to Delaware, as per a source familiar with the preliminary tally. These decisions reflect significant support for Musk's compensation and the strategic move.
June 12 (Reuters) -
* TESLA SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTIONS FOR MUSK PAY PACKAGE AND MOVE TO DELAWARE PASSING BY WIDE MARGINS - SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH PRELIMINARY TALLY Further company coverage:
