Tesla Shareholder Resolutions Pass by Wide Margins
On June 12, Tesla's shareholders passed resolutions concerning Elon Musk's pay package and the company's move from Delaware to Texas by wide margins. This decision was based on a preliminary tally from a source familiar with the matter. These resolutions reflect key strategic shifts for Tesla.
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 08:56 IST
June 12 (Reuters)
TESLA SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTIONS FOR MUSK PAY PACKAGE AND MOVE TO TEXAS (NOT DELAWARE) PASSING BY WIDE MARGINS - SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH PRELIMINARY TALLY
