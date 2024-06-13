Left Menu

Tesla Shareholder Resolutions Pass by Wide Margins

On June 12, Tesla's shareholders passed resolutions concerning Elon Musk's pay package and the company's move from Delaware to Texas by wide margins. This decision was based on a preliminary tally from a source familiar with the matter. These resolutions reflect key strategic shifts for Tesla.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 08:56 IST
Tesla Shareholder Resolutions Pass by Wide Margins
AI Generated Representative Image

June 12 (Reuters) -

* TESLA SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTIONS FOR MUSK PAY PACKAGE AND MOVE TO TEXAS (NOT DELAWARE) PASSING BY WIDE MARGINS - SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH PRELIMINARY TALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024